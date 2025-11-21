Convicted Felon Accused of Distributing Cocaine and Possessing Illegal Guns in Calvert County

Trevon Charles Brooks, 33, of Lusby, was arrested on November 12, 2025, after an extensive investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), which culminated in the execution of multiple search and seizure warrants. Brooks is now facing eleven separate charges related to drug distribution and illegal firearm possession.

According to charging documents, the investigation began during the summer of 2025 when the DEU was contacted by a “past, proven, and reliable confidential informant” who claimed that Brooks was distributing crack cocaine in Calvert County. The informant also told detectives that Brooks was operating a blue Dodge SUV and stated they could purchase cocaine directly from him. Based on this information, detectives initiated a targeted drug investigation.

A review of law enforcement databases revealed that Brooks had an extensive criminal history, including convictions for first-degree assault in 2021, illegal possession of a weapon in a correctional facility in 2025, and earlier convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and firearm offenses dating back to 2013 and 2019. Brooks was on supervised probation in St. Mary’s County and unsupervised probation in Anne Arundel County at the time of the investigation. Investigators also noted that Brooks was an affiliated member of the “Eight-Trey Crips,” and that, based on their training and experience, individuals involved in gangs often distribute narcotics and firearms to generate income for the organization.

As the investigation continued, law enforcement conducted multiple rounds of undercover surveillance and controlled drug purchases involving Brooks. Between August 15 and August 29, 2025, a confidential informant completed a controlled purchase of cocaine from Brooks. The informant was searched before and after the transaction and was under surveillance during the operation. Investigators said that the informant handed U.S. currency to Brooks in exchange for what was later confirmed to be a Schedule II controlled substance. No additional contraband was found during post-transaction searches of the informant or their vehicle.

Over the course of several weeks, Brooks was allegedly observed conducting suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions at various locations throughout the county. On August 26, 2025, detectives stated that Brooks was seen traveling to several locations in Calvert County in a blue Dodge Journey that was registered to a known associate. Officers noted that Brooks often used secondary roadways such as HG Trueman Road and Saint Leonard Road, which are one-lane roads that parallel major highways. Investigators said this was consistent with attempts to avoid law enforcement detection.

Surveillance reportedly showed Brooks and known associates, including individuals with histories of drug use and distribution, engaging in multiple brief meetings with unknown individuals in areas such as grocery store parking lots and convenience stores. These meetings, detectives noted, lasted less than a minute and typically involved the exchange of small items, which officers believed to be narcotics. One such exchange occurred at a 7-Eleven gas station in Prince Frederick on September 25, 2025, where Brooks was seen conducting what officers described as a hand-to-hand transaction with a known individual. Officers reported that neither party entered the store, further supporting the suspicion of a drug sale.

On November 7, 2025, detectives obtained search warrants for Brooks, his vehicle, and two addresses linked to him—one on Pine Boulevard in Lusby and another on Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. These warrants were executed on November 12, 2025, with assistance from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

As law enforcement prepared to serve the warrants, detectives observed Brooks inside the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Buckets Bar & Grill on HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Officers said they saw Brooks engage in a hand-to-hand transaction with a man later identified as Timothy Gareth Mackall Jr., who was reportedly counting cash as he approached the vehicle. Mackall returned to a black Nissan Maxima and was subsequently stopped by officers, along with his passenger, Cody Lee Thierauf. A search of Mackall and the vehicle allegedly uncovered suspected crack cocaine in his pants pocket and jacket, additional suspected narcotics concealed inside a cigarette box, and a glass smoking device. Thierauf was also reportedly found in possession of suspected Percocet pills.

According to detectives, both Mackall and Thierauf were read their Miranda rights and agreed to speak with investigators. They reportedly confirmed that the narcotics found on their persons had been purchased from Brooks and paid for in cash. Detectives then conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle and detained Brooks and the driver, Jessica Rivers. During questioning, Rivers allegedly told investigators that she was aware Brooks was selling drugs. Officers stated that blue latex gloves found inside the vehicle matched the gloves used by Mackall to conceal narcotics.

Subsequent searches of the residences yielded further evidence. At the Hallowing Point Road address, officers said they found a .22 caliber Walther handgun loaded with ammunition, a .72 caliber rifle, additional ammunition, and multiple loaded magazines concealed inside a camouflage backpack. The backpack reportedly contained prescription pill bottles labeled with Brooks’ name. Officers also found digital scales with white powder residue and suspected packaging materials.

At the Pine Boulevard address, which detectives believe Brooks used as a stash location, officers said they recovered two shotguns, two black powder rifles, additional shotgun shells, and a backpack containing multiple empty baggies with various colored caps.

Following these searches, detectives confirmed through the Maryland Gun Center that Brooks is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms due to prior felony and violent crime convictions.

Brooks was arrested without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He has been charged with the following:

CDS Distribution – Narcotics

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis

CDS Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of Firearms in Relation to Drug Trafficking

Firearm Possession by a Felon

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Rifle/Shotgun Possession While Disqualified

CDS Possession of Firearms

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime

Brooks appeared for a bail review hearing on November 13, 2025, and was ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

All events related to Brooks’ arrest were recorded on body-worn cameras issued by law enforcement.

