La Plata Man Accused of Assault, Drug Possession, and Raming Police Vehicle During High-Speed Pursuit

David McKinley Dorsey Jr., 27, of La Plata, is facing a lengthy list of criminal and traffic charges after allegedly assaulting two officers, fleeing from police, and threatening law enforcement during his arrest earlier this month, according to charging documents filed in the District Court for Charles County.

On November 13, 2025, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:19 p.m. to Buddy’s Liquors on Indian Head Highway in Indian Head for a report of a domestic assault. Bystanders directed police to the rear of the business, stating a fight had occurred and one person had fled. Officers spoke with an adult female who claimed that David Dorsey had assaulted her and taken her cellphone. The woman, who showed visible signs of an assault, refused assistance and declined to cooperate further. Despite her refusal, officers attempted to assist in locating her phone, which she was tracking using a location app. The phone case was later found in a ditch near Strauss Avenue and Woodland Drive, but the phone itself was not recovered.

During the incident, officers were advised that Dorsey had an outstanding warrant. Later that evening, around 6:47 p.m., officers returned to Buddy’s Liquors after a family member of Dorsey arrived to retrieve the vehicle he had driven there. While on the scene, officers heard yelling coming from Summit Court. They approached the area and observed Dorsey, whom officers identified from prior interactions. According to the report, Dorsey attempted to evade detection and fled the area on foot before entering a vehicle and driving off without stopping or turning on his headlights.

Multiple officers, including PFC Boyle and Sgt. Pogar, gave chase northbound on Indian Head Highway. Officers deployed stop sticks in the area of Mount Aventine Road, which deflated Dorsey’s tires. Despite this, he allegedly crossed into oncoming lanes, causing vehicles to swerve to avoid a collision. Dorsey continued northbound in the wrong lanes until he reached Livingston Road, where he switched back to the correct side and headed toward Prince George’s County.

As speeds slowed due to the flat tires, officers attempted a rolling roadblock. According to court documents, Dorsey rammed PFC Boyle’s police cruiser, forcing it off the road and causing significant damage. Sgt. Pogar’s vehicle was also struck in the rear, and Dorsey allegedly attempted to hit other patrol cars during the pursuit. Officers said Dorsey “attempted to strike my vehicle numerous times but was able to swerve and avoid collision.”

Once Dorsey’s vehicle came to a stop near Indian Head Highway and Downs Drive, officers approached with weapons drawn and gave commands. The report states that Dorsey exited the vehicle and complied. Officers placed him in handcuffs and searched him before placing him into a patrol vehicle, where he allegedly began kicking the door and interior cage. Dorsey reportedly yelled, “he could not breathe” and requested to be taken to the hospital. Emergency medical services responded, but the officer transporting Dorsey believed he was “making it obvious there he was trying to avoid going to the detention center.” EMS cleared him for transport, and Dorsey was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center. A doctor determined he had no injuries.

During the search of Dorsey’s vehicle, officers recovered a makeshift glass pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue. The officer wrote in the statement, “I suspect the residue to be crack cocaine from my training and extensive experience as police officer recovering crack cocaine.”

While being transported and during his time at the hospital, Dorsey made several threatening statements toward law enforcement. According to the documents, Dorsey said, “he will never stop for the police and will never willingly go to jail.” He further stated, “he is always released by a commissioner or judge and to plan on seeing him tomorrow where he is going to, ‘Put these mitts on me,’ and beat me up.” The report also notes that Dorsey said he would “kill my family” and “would kill any and all officers trying to apprehend him in the future,” adding that he made statements about officers being “shot in the head.” Dorsey also threatened to “spit in my face and down my throat before the night was over with.”

Due to his behavior and threats, Dorsey was transported to the Charles County Detention Center by another officer to prevent further incidents.

Dorsey has been charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000, all tied to the November 13 incident. The victims in the assault charges are identified in court records as Sgt. Pogar and PFC Boyle. In addition to the criminal charges, he also faces at least 13 traffic violations, including reckless driving, driving without a license, attempting to elude police, negligent driving, failure to stop, and exceeding posted speed limits.

Dorsey made his initial court appearance on November 14, 2025, and was held without bond. A bond review hearing was conducted on November 17, 2025, where Judge Kenneth A. Talley upheld the hold without bond status. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Charles District Court.