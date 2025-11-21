St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Tobacco Compliance Checks

On November 19, 2025, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of tobacco compliance checks across the county. The covert operation used a 20-year-old confidential informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office to assess businesses’ compliance with tobacco sales laws.

The CI, dressed in jeans and a short-sleeved shirt, attempted to purchase tobacco products at various establishments while under the supervision of Corporal Chad Hartzell of the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division. Cpl. Hartzell, wearing civilian clothing, monitored all underage tobacco transactions.

The sheriff’s Office visited 15 business locations, and 11 businesses passed the compliance check and asked the CI for their driver’s license. However, four businesses failed to request identification and proceeded with the sale of tobacco products to the underage CI.

The following businesses passed the compliance check:

Fastop Store #52 23952 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown

Mary Martha Food Mart Inc. (The Corner Store) 20943 Point Lookout Road, Callaway

Callaway USA Fuel 20815 Callaway Village Way, Unit #9, Callaway

Weis Market 20995 Point Lookout Road, Callaway

Dollar General 20877 Point Lookout Road, Callaway

Dollar General Store #21549 21179 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park

Lexington Park Service Inc. 21697 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Weis Market #283 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Dollar General Store #16754 21411 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Great Mills Citgo #21265 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Lookout Tobacco and Vape Shop 20990 Point Lookout Rd, Callaway

These four businesses did not pass the compliance check and failed to ask for any identification, and tobacco was sold to an underage person:

Dollar General 13270 Point Lookout Road, Ridge

Family Dollar Stores 21703 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Vape & Tobacco 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

7- Eleven 45955 East Run Drive, Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to enforcing tobacco laws to protect the health and safety of the community’s youth. Businesses are reminded of their responsibility to comply with state laws regarding the sale of age-restricted products.

