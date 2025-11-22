Charles County Man Faces Felony Assault After He Fired Gun During Dispute at Waldorf Bus Stop, Then Boards Bus

Robert Lee Baskett, 72, of Brandywine, has been charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment following an incident involving a firearm on November 14, 2025, near a bus stop on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. According to the charging documents filed in Charles County District Court, the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area in response to a report of an assault with a weapon near the 7-Eleven located on Smallwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they were informed that an adult male victim had been involved in an argument with the suspect, later identified as Robert Lee Baskett. During the argument, Baskett allegedly discharged a firearm twice at the ground near the victim’s feet before boarding a VanGo public bus and fleeing the area. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Charles County Communications advised that the suspect had boarded VanGo bus 71717 and described him as an older Black male wearing a gray hoodie, dark winter pants, black coat, and black hat. Officers responded to the Smallwood Park & Ride where the bus was scheduled to arrive. Upon arrival, the bus driver informed police that the suspect had transferred to another VanGo bus, identified as bus T2201. The driver said the man had been arguing with someone prior to getting on his bus, and after getting off the bus briefly, he reboarded following what the driver described as a “loud noise.” The driver stated, “The suspect got back on the bus,” and he then drove to the park and ride.

Bus T2201 returned to the Park & Ride shortly afterward, where the driver pointed out Baskett to responding officers. According to the court documents, the driver told officers, “He got on the bus and said he had gunpowder on his hand, ‘I discharged my gun.’” Baskett was taken into custody without incident.

Officers identified Baskett through his Maryland driver’s license. During questioning, Baskett admitted to having an argument with someone before boarding the VanGo bus but denied having a firearm in his possession or among his belongings. A search of his property led to the discovery of a loaded Colt revolver, serial number 428970, concealed inside his CPAP machine bag, which was located on the floor of the bus. Once officers located the weapon, Baskett allegedly admitted, “I lied and the firearm was mine.” Officers then read Baskett his Miranda Rights, after which he declined to answer further questions. According to police, Baskett then stated, “My daughter is going to be mad at me, and I should not have done what I did”.

Baskett was transported to the Charles County Detention Center. At his initial court appearance on November 15, 2025, he waived his right to an attorney for that proceeding and was ordered held without bond. The commissioner determined that there was a reasonable likelihood Baskett posed a danger to the safety of the victim, another person, or the community. Conditions were imposed prohibiting him from engaging in any criminal activity or contacting the named victim, who was identified in court records.

A bail review hearing was held on November 17, 2025, in Charles District Court. Judge Kenneth A. Talley authorized Baskett’s release from custody under private home detention with electronic monitoring, which was set to begin on November 18, 2025.

According to court filings, Baskett is currently unemployed and resides alone in Waldorf. He has no prior convictions but does have a history of failing to appear for court. A public defender from Charles County has entered an appearance on his behalf. Baskett is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on January 7, 2026.

