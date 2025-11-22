UPDATE: Search Continues for Male Victim at Thomas Johnson Bridge

November 21, 2025

UPDATE 11/22/2025 @12:45 A.M.: Firefighters and dive teams from Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Dorchester Counties remain operating on the scene searching for a male victim last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Helicopters are down due to weather, police are utilizing multiple drones in the search.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

11/21/2025: On Friday, November 21, 2025, around 11:05 p.m., Police, firefighters and emergency medical services from Calvert and St. Mary’s responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridg,e for a confirmed subject in the water.

Firefighters along with DNR and Maryland State Police Aviation Command are responding to the scene.

The bridge will be closed as search operations are underway.

