UPDATE: Search Continues for Male Victim; Thomas Johnson Bridge Closed – Avoid the area

UPDATE 11/22/2025 @12:45 A.M.: Firefighters and dive teams from Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Dorchester Counties remain operating on the scene searching for a male victim last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Helicopters are down due to weather, police are utilizing multiple drones in the search.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

11/21/2025: On Friday, November 21, 2025, around 11:05 p.m., Police, firefighters and emergency medical services from Calvert and St. Mary’s responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridg,e for a confirmed subject in the water.

Firefighters along with DNR and Maryland State Police Aviation Command are responding to the scene.

The bridge will be closed as search operations are underway.

Live view of the bridge can be viewed here