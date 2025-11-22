Early Morning House Fire in Calvert County Under Investigation

On Saturday, November 22, 2025, at approximately 5:12 a.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick, Solomons, St. Leonard, Huntingtown, Hollywood, Bay District and Charles County departments responded to the 2300 block of Delight Court in Saint Leonard, for the reported house on fire after an explosion.

The 911 caller reported a propane tank exploded with the entire front of the house on fire. The single occupant was out of the residence and reported no injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene at approximately 12 minutes after dispatch to find a two-story residence fully engulfed in flames and deemed the incident a Defensive Operation.

Firefighters from Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Charles Counties operated on the scene for over two hours.

The fire remains under investigation. The entire house collapsed within the hour.

