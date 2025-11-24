Prince George’s County Police Regrets to Announce Passing of Sergeant Benjamin Habershon #2654

The Prince George’s County Police family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sergeant Benjamin Habershon #2654. He passed away on November 4, 2025.

Sergeant Habershon was a cherished member of the agency who served for 24 years. He first joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in February of 2001 with Session 95. During his more than two decades with the department, Sergeant Habershon served in multiple assignments to include at Landover – District III, the Forensic Science Division and most recently with the agency’s new Real Time Crime Center. Sergeant Habershon earned multiple awards and citations over the years to include awards of merit and unit citations.

Sergeant Habershon was known for his kindness as well as his amazing sense of humor. He found joy in serving the community and had a passion for volunteering. He especially enjoyed the annual Toys for Tots events.

He leaves behind his two beloved children, a daughter and son, as well as his wife. Please keep his fellow officers, family and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers.