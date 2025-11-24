Children’s Aid, Inc. Holds Online Holiday Auction for Calvert County Nonprofit’s

Children’s Aid, Inc., a nonprofit organization helping Calvert County families since 2009, is holding its online Mini Holiday Auction from November 23 to December 3, 2025.

The fundraiser features over 40 auction items, including ballet, symphony, and theatre tickets, singing and dance lessons, wine and beer tastings, hotel getaways, restaurant and retail gift certificates, Great Wolf Lodge tickets, and more.

Like other online auctions, bidders will have the opportunity to bid on their favorite items and will be notified via email if they have been outbid. Bidders can then submit a new bid before the auction closes.

All auction proceeds go directly to fund the nonprofit’s programs within Calvert County, including the Fresh Start Back-to-School Event, Christmas Cheer Program, and College and Career Scholarships.

Click here to view the auction! Interested shoppers can bid now through 11:45 pm on Wednesday, December 3, 2025

About Children’s Aid, Inc.: Children’s Aid, Inc. is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit located in Calvert County, Maryland. Through our programs, we provide assistance to local children in need by promoting the importance of education and literacy as well as providing children with opportunities for physical activity.

Currently, we operate several programs. The Fresh Start Back to School Event (formerly Operation Backpack) provides children with a new backpack filled with new school supplies. To date, 2,250 local students have participated in the program, starting the new school year with the supplies they need.

The purpose of the Great Book Giveaway Program is twofold: to give books to children who otherwise might not have books (or many books) of their own and to educate parents on the importance of reading aloud to their young children.

The Christmas Cheer Program provides filled Christmas Stockings to youth participants of the local Shop with a Cop program. The Memorial Scholarship Program grants a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a degree at a four-year college or university and a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing post-secondary education at a two or four-year college or university, trade, technical, or vocational school.