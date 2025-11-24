Governor Moore and AstraZeneca Announce $2 Billion Investment to Expand Manufacturing in Maryland, Supporting 2,600 Jobs

Governor Wes Moore and AstraZeneca today announced plans to invest $2 billion to expand AstraZeneca’s manufacturing footprint in Maryland, representing the largest private capital investment in the state in the last decade. The investment includes a significant expansion of AstraZeneca’s flagship biologics manufacturing facility in Frederick and construction of a new state-of-the-art clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg—supporting 2,600 jobs.

“AstraZeneca’s significant investment and expansion in Maryland underscores our state’s global leadership in life sciences and biomanufacturing,” said Gov. Moore. “This landmark investment strengthens the U.S. medicine supply chain and accelerates the development of life-saving therapies, while creating hundreds of good-paying jobs for Marylanders. We are proud to partner with AstraZeneca to grow our economy and build new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all.”

The Frederick facility expansion will nearly double AstraZeneca’s commercial manufacturing capacity and restore their extensive rare disease portfolio within the United States for the first time. The facility will create 200 highly skilled jobs and 900 construction roles and is expected to be operational in 2029. The new clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg, which will be fully operational by 2029, will create an additional 100 jobs, retain 400 roles, and support 1,000 construction-related jobs.

AstraZeneca—who employs more than 5,500 Marylanders through its existing facilities in the state—is investing an estimated $1.81 billion in capital expenditures for the expansion. In partnership with local jurisdictions, the state is supporting the expansion with an approximately 10% investment match of total project costs, anchored by a $116.5 million capital budget commitment over eight years as part of Governor Moore’s strategic economic growth investments. The expanded facility in Frederick and the new facility in Gaithersburg will meet the highest environmental standards and leverage cutting-edge AI, automation, and data analytics.



“Expanding domestic manufacturing is critical to our state’s economic growth and helps create good-paying jobs for Marylanders,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “With our top-tier universities and a strong life sciences sector, Maryland is well-positioned to be at the forefront of biomedical innovation—and today’s announcement builds on that leadership. AstraZeneca’s expansion in Maryland is bringing new advanced manufacturing jobs and economic opportunity to the region.”

“Today’s announcement confirms that Maryland continues to be a life sciences research and manufacturing powerhouse—attracting top companies to invest in the state and its workforce, and putting Maryland at the center of the effort to find and develop critical cures,” said U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks. “I applaud AstraZeneca for continuing to expand its footprint in our great state, and look forward to continued partnership on efforts to grow research and advanced manufacturing in the state.”

“I’m celebrating Maryland and AstraZeneca’s $2 billion investment to create and sustain thousands of good-paying jobs right here in the Free State,” said U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin. “Marylanders, including my constituents in the beautiful Eighth Congressional District, will keep leading the way in developing and innovating medicine and treatments to heal our people.”

“By choosing to expand in Maryland, AstraZeneca is strengthening its presence in a hub of scientific talent, innovation, and advanced life sciences,” said U.S. Congresswoman April McClain Delaney. “This historic investment is fantastic news for our communities, businesses, and workers along the I-270 Technology Corridor, who are driving our state’s progress. We are proud to welcome this expansion and remain committed to supporting AstraZeneca’s scientists and staff, as their work improves and saves lives.”

“AstraZeneca has long been a vital partner to the state of Maryland’s and one of the most valued members of our business community. They have created thousands of good jobs for Maryland residents and helped make our state a world leader in life sciences innovation,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “We are beyond thrilled that AstraZeneca has once again chosen to invest and grow in Maryland. This is the start of a bold new chapter for the company, the state, and for Frederick and Montgomery Counties. We at Maryland Commerce look forward to working with all of our partners to support this landmark project.”

“Today marks a landmark moment for Maryland and American patients,” said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot. “As the state’s largest biopharmaceutical employer, we are deepening our long-standing commitment to Maryland—supporting 2,600 jobs, catalysing economic growth and bringing our extensive rare disease portfolio onshore for the first time. This investment strengthens the resilience of the U.S. medicines supply chain and accelerates access to transformative therapies for patients across America and around the world.”

“AstraZeneca’s choice to deepen its footprint in Montgomery County is a powerful testimony to the strength of our highly educated and diverse workforce, the depth of our innovation ecosystem, and the quality of life that continues to attract and retain world-class companies,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “AstraZeneca represents the kind of partner we value: a multinational leader that understands the importance of talent, innovation, and community. We are proud of its workforce here in the County—proud of the scientists, researchers, engineers, and professionals whose work changes patients’ lives across the world. We are grateful to Governor Moore for his leadership and partnership with AstraZeneca’s to achieve this two billion dollar investment in our state.”

“Frederick County has one of Maryland’s fastest-growing and most diversified economies, and AstraZeneca is one of our leading employers. Today’s announcement is a win for the entire region and demonstrates AstraZeneca’s commitment to growing strategically and sustainably along the I-270 corridor,” said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “This investment will create high-paying jobs in our community, and the work that occurs in these facilities will improve the lives of people around the world.”

“What a thrill that one of the world’s most important biotech companies is expanding its presence in Maryland,” said Senator Cheryl C. Kagan. “I look forward to their continued success at inventing pharmaceutical cures to challenging health problems.”

“I am excited and appreciative of the fact that AstraZeneca has made the important decision to expand their life science and advanced manufacturing facility in our community,” said Senator Karen Lewis Young. “This $1.8 billion capital investment, 300 new permanent positions, and 1900 construction jobs will further stimulate our thriving local economy. Expanding our commercial tax base is a critical component of investing in infrastructure.”

Today’s announcement is part of AstraZeneca’s historic $50 billion investment announced in July and follows a series of U.S. commitments over the past six months, including unveiling a new $300 million cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, which opened in May 2025.

The United States is AstraZeneca’s largest market by sales and is also home to 19 research and development, manufacturing, and commercial sites. The company’s workforce in the United States exceeds more than 25,000 people and supports more than 100,000 jobs overall across the country. In 2025, AstraZeneca created approximately $20 billion of overall value to the American economy.