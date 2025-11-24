Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park Construction to Begin

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that site preparation, including staking out work areas, bringing supplies to the site and setting up temporary facilities, begins this week at Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park. Construction is scheduled to begin in late November 2025 on a new multipurpose community building and restroom facilities. Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park is located at 10455 Ward Road, in Dunkirk.

The need for a restroom facility in the lower parking lot was identified in the park’s master plan. This, coupled with the need for community buildings and a permanent early voting facility in District 3, inspired the design.

The facility will feature 2,000 square feet of programmable indoor space plus an additional 1,000 square feet of unenclosed outdoor area. Three restrooms, including men’s, women’s and family spaces, will also be available year-round. Construction is expected to be completed before early voting begins Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Development of Ward Farm is funded in large part through the Calvert County Youth Recreational Opportunities Fund (CCYROF), which was established in 2012.

Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park opened to the public in 2022. Several passive and active amenities listed in the 2015 master plan are now available in the park, including athletic fields, a playground, a 10-hole disc golf course and a tot-lot playground.

For more information on the Ward Farm building project visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/WardFarmBuilding.

