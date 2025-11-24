The College of Southern Maryland Earns Multiple Awards for Outstanding Marketing and Public Relations

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) was recognized by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) earning six awards for excellence in design and marketing.

In November the CSM Creative Services team attended the NCMPR District 1 conference in Pittsburgh, and took home six District 1 Medallion Awards:

GOLD – Career Pathways Magazine 2025

GOLD- Brand Promotional Video

SILVER – Spring 2025 Continuing Education Schedule

SILVER – Annual Report 2024

SILVER- Strengthening Our Net: CSM Workforce Development Piece

BRONZE – CSM Logo

Avis McMillon, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, said many of these projects were new initiatives taken on by a strong and talented team to raise awareness of the college, its programs, and impact on the region.

“These awards honor the talent and dedication of a team that cares deeply about effectively communicating CSM’s story,” McMillon said. “Many of these recognitions come from new initiatives the team embraced this year and reflects our commitment to expanding access, highlighting opportunity, and showcasing the pathways available to students across our region. I’m incredibly proud to lead such a creative and mission-driven group of professionals.”

One notable award the team earned was Gold Medallion for the Career Pathways Magazine.

The magazine highlights programs offered on the Regional Hughesville Campus, career opportunities in high-demand fields such as skilled trades and healthcare, student success stories, and academic-to-career advising. The final product brings these opportunities to life through compelling graphics, photography, testimonials, and articles.

Director of Creative Services Lisa Bernabel said it was great to see the team recognized for a project they worked so hard on.

“This project was a huge accomplishment, and I’m really proud of how hard this team worked to produce a high-quality product,” Bernabel said. “Receiving this recognition from our peers all across the East coast is well deserved, and a testament to their talents and dedication.”

This is the largest number of NCMPR awards CSM has earned in the last five years.

District 1 includes Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec, and United Kingdom.

About NCMPR: The National Council for Marketing & Public Relations is the leading professional development association exclusively serving those working in communication at two-year community and technical colleges. The Medallion Awards honor the innovative work of two-year institutions across all media, celebrating the creativity and dedication of their marketing and communications professionals.