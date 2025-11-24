Historic Sotterley Welcomes New Executive Director, Scott Gray

The Board of Trustees of Historic Sotterley is pleased to announce the selection and installation of Mr. Scott Gray as Executive Director. He assumes the position from Ms. Nancy Easterling, who announced her retirement in May.

Mr. Gray will be responsible for the overall operation of Sotterley’s museum, historic buildings, and ninety acres of farmland, gardens and open rural space.

Mr. Gray brings 30 years of museum and non-profit leadership experience to his new role. Prior to joining Historic Sotterley, he served as the Chief Executive Officer at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, where he established new funding streams dedicated to aircraft preservation, facilitated a state-of-the-art media artifact digitization program, and expanded the museum’s community outreach.

An instructor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Department of Anthropology, he teaches Museum Studies and Museum Management courses. Mr. Gray has been a supporter of Historic Sotterley for years, and his experience in expanding museum operations and outreach will benefit the Sotterley organization and enable the site to enhance its position as a Southern Maryland treasure.

“I am more than honored to have been selected to become the next executive director of Historic Sotterley,” said Mr. Gray. “It is professionally gratifying to be a part of one of the most important historic sites. But it is also of personal importance to me as we work for greater learning and understanding.”

About Historic Sotterley : Historic Sotterley is a 320-year-old National Historic Landmark, a UNESCO Site of Memory for the Routes of Enslaved Peoples, and a Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markets Project site. With honesty and integrity, Sotterley embraces the responsibility of interpreting all aspects of our shared history while serving as an exceptional educational and cultural resource.