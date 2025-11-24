Waldorf Winner Strikes Again With $50,000 Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

A crab cake dinner and some investments in the family business were on the horizon for a Waldorf man Nov. 20 after he claimed a $50,000 prize on the $50 Maryland Lottery scratch-off game $5,000,000 Fortune.

Well, those things and more Lottery playing as well.

“I love playing,” he said after making the claim at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “I know once you get a ticket, anything can happen.”

No stranger to good fortune, he reports having a few big Lottery paydays to his name, including a $10,000 win on a similar scratch-off game, $5,000,000 Cash, as well as a pair of $5,000 wins many years ago on Ravens scratch-offs.

The most recent, while it’s his most substantial win, does not change his hope that he’ll land one of the $50 ticket’s top prizes of $5 million.

His wife and business partner in a trucking operation confirms he’s had repeated Lottery wins over the past two decades.

Wife at his side, he said: “I get lucky every now and again.” She added that it usually happens during the holiday season.

The two were planning to stop for a crab cake dinner on the way home to Waldorf and they are planning to put the winnings into their business.

The lucky ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 11575 Berry Road in Waldorf.

The $5,000,000 Fortune game launched in February with three top prizes of $5 million. One of those remains unclaimed as of Nov. 20, along with five second-tier prizes of $100,000, seven more $50,000 prizes, 52 prizes of $10,000, and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $50 to $5,000.