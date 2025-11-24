Your Voice Matters! Additional Comment Form Open for “St. Mary’s 2050”

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM) is pleased to announce the opening of the St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow Additional Comment Form, which offers another opportunity for community members to share their input and shape the update of the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Plan.

The St. Mary’s 2050 project began in the fall of 2024. In early December, the Project Team held community engagement workshops to strategize future engagement events and activities.

During January – February 2025, the Project Team conducted 11 Community Visioning Sessions (Community Engagement Window #1). Online visioning activities were made available through the beginning of March.

During May – June 2025, the Project Team attended 12 community events to distribute and administer surveys that clarified key priorities shared during the Community Visioning Sessions. Surveys were made available online and paper copies were available at each of the public libraries and the LUGM office (Community Engagement Window #2).

Prior to preparing a draft of the St. Mary’s 2050 Plan, the project team is seeking additional public input. Please use the new Additional Comment Form to submit any feedback or ideas that you think would be helpful to the project team.

The community can access the Additional Comment Form on our website at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/StMarys2050. Just click “Participate Now” to get started!

About St. Mary’s 2050: St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow is an update to the County’s existing Comprehensive Plan, which will guide future land use in the County through 2050 and beyond. St. Mary’s 2050 will chart the course for ensuring St. Mary’s County continues to be a great place to live, work, and play.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/StMarys2050 today to learn more, stay engaged, and add your voice in shaping the future of St. Mary’s County.