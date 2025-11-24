Douglas Earl Compton, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on November 11, 2025, after a courageous battle with Stage IV colon cancer.

Born on September 23, 1967, at Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland, Doug was the beloved son of Douglas Earl Compton, Sr. and Elaine Marie Compton (Gibson). He was a devoted husband and best friend to Tracy Compton, his wife of 31 years, and a loving father to Aimee and Douglas III and Kyle.

Doug was very proud of the education he received at Camp Springs Christian School, but more importantly, the faith that was instilled and nurtured there would carry him through many trying times. He was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit in addition to working alongside his father at Compton Air Conditioning and Heating for 40 years, and then with his wife started Compton Contract Services.

Doug’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. His parents instilled this importance in him by having twice weekly family dinners, annual vacations and always being present and available. From being a single father to Aimee and Dougie, to marrying Tracy and welcoming Kyle into their family, to becoming a grandfather and great-grandfather to Autumn, Kayleigh, Layden, Jett and Layne, he took those roles seriously while being strong, honest, firm and loving. Doug also cultivated deep, lasting friendships, and those who knew him never had to wonder how he felt; he expressed his love and devotion regularly through his words and actions.

The unexpected and heartbreaking loss of his son, Kyle, and his granddaughter, Autumn, hurt tremendously, but even while battling his own illness, Doug’s priority was always to comfort his family, a testament to his unbelievable and inspirational strength.

In addition to his wife, Tracy, and his children, Aimee and Douglas III, Doug is survived by his parents, Douglas Sr. and Elaine; mother and father-in-law Joseph and Sally Lyddane, his sister, Melissa Reynolds, and her husband, Craig (Doug’s partner in mischief); his brother-in-law, Scott Lyddane; and his nieces and nephews, Peyton Reynolds, Cameron Reynolds, Luke Lyddane, Ava Lyddane and Michael Lyddane. He was also a loving honorary father to Ryan Johnson and Casey Brawner.

Doug was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Compton; his granddaughter Autumn Compton and his grandparents, Robert and Helen Gibson and Clarence and Virgina O’Bier.

Service Information:

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD. A short prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Service: A funeral service will be held at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Burial: Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause close to his heart due to his deep empathy for children battling cancer, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=9075645&fr_id=154020&pg=personal.

Donations may also be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church in Baden, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.