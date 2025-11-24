Retired U.S. Navy Commander, Robert Lawrence Whelan, 74, of Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025. Born on November 20, 1950, in Berea, Ohio, he was the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth Whelan.

Bob joined the United States Navy on his eighteenth birthday, inspired by his father’s Navy service during World War II. Bob proudly served his country, building a distinguished career as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (AB) and later as an Aviation Deck Limited Duty Officer,. He was a proud flight deck sailor and his service took him across several aircraft carriers and into vital roles supporting the construction of new and overhaul of in-service ships—work that reflected his dedication, technical expertise, and enduring pride in the Navy community. One of his career highlights was being selected as the first-ever East Coast Aviation Boatswain’s Mate of the Year in 1976. After his military service spanning over 30 years, Bob continued his lifelong commitment to naval aviation by working as an aircraft carrier aviation integration consultant for a defense contractor. Bob took immense pride in his service as both an enlisted sailor and later an officer, gaining a dual perspective that guided his actions and leadership throughout his service. Through both segments of his career, he was renowned as a mentor and aviation launch and recovery equipment technical expert across the Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Community.

In his personal life, Bob was devoted to his family and his wife, Merry “Cris” Whelan, with whom he shared a long and loving marriage. Above all his accomplishments, his proudest role was being a dedicated dad to his children: Robert “Bobby” James Whelan of Virginia Beach, VA; Michael Bernard Whelan (Chris) of Hampton, VA; Matthew Paul Early (Alyssa) of Hughesville, MD; Jennifer Elizabeth Hermann (Jeffrey) of Hampton, VA; and Jessica Anne Swanson (Eric) of Port Republic, MD.

He was the cherished grandfather of Julia Whelan, Dan Whelan, Caitlin Hermann, Jeffrey “Bubba” Hermann, Luke Hermann, Ryan Hermann, Cannon Swanson, Channing Swanson, Cora Early, and Cleo Early, and the proud great-grandfather of Mary Jane. Also surviving him is his beloved mother-in-law, Anna Marie Condon, his Jeopardy watching partner and friendly football rival—he a devoted Cleveland Browns fan, she a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Bob is survived by his brothers Kenneth Whelan of Columbus, OH; Larry Whelan (Charlene) of Brunswick, OH; and sisters Marybeth Whelan of Westlake, OH, and Nancy Stribula (Edward) of Rocky River, OH. He was preceded in death by his late parents Kenneth and Elizabeth Whelan, brother Kevin Whelan and sister Kathy Whelan.

Beyond his professional and military accomplishments, Bob was a man who deeply appreciated life’s simple pleasures. He loved fishing, canoeing, and spending time at his cabin on the river. He found great pleasure in enjoying a cocktail with Cris at river’s edge as the sun went down. An “authentic” tinkerer in his day, Bob’s hands were as adept at constructing and fixing things as his mind was at patiently teaching others. His passion took flight in the pages of books on Naval aviation, a fitting interest for a proud, lifelong member of the American Legion and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Association. He was also an avid follower of blue marlin fishing competitions, a hobby that combined his love of the sea and the spirit of adventure. He was the quiet anchor of his social circle and family, often sought out for his thoughtful advice and perspective, making him a cherished confidant for all who knew him.

Bob’s life was marked by integrity, humor, and an unwavering devotion to his family, friends, and shipmates. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service with Honor Guard at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Robert’s name be made to the Southern Maryland Food Bank or the Aviation Boatswain Mate Association Scholarship Fund https://abmashipstore.square.site/

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.