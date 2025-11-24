Vivian Elaine Catherine Buckler, 79,

On November 18, 2025, Vivian Elaine Catherine Buckler, aged 79, passed away. She was born on November 5, 1946, in Prince George’s County, MD, to the late George and Amanda.

For over 51 years, Vivian was married to the love of her life, George Buckler. Vivian was blessed with three boys, Gerald White (Dorie) of White Plains, MD, James Montville (Janet) of Bowie, MD, and Andrew Buckler (Lisa) of Brandywine, MD.

Family meant the world to Vivian. She cherished moments spent with her husband, loved ones, and pets. Additionally, she found joy in reading books. Vivian’s legacy of love and compassion will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Buck White, Gail Cleveland, Gladis Speckmyer, Dorothy Buckler, and June Riddle. She is lovingly survived by her devoted husband, her sons, and her grandchildren, including Rebecca Crandall, Daniel White, and Holly White, along with six great-grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.