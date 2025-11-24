Waldorf Man Charged With First-Degree Murder in Death of 4-Month-Old Victim

Jordan Nathaniel Savoy, 28, of Waldorf, has been charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, following the death of a 4-month-old female victim, according to court documents filed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the documents, officers and medical personnel responded to a home on Barksdale Avenue in Waldorf on November 23, 2025, for a report of a child not breathing. Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures before transporting the victim to Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata. The victim was later pronounced deceased by a medical doctor.

Medical staff reported observing significant injuries on the victim’s body, including bruising on both clavicles, bruising under her chin, bruising on her left hip, dark discoloration around both pupils, swelling of the head and face, and battle wounds behind both ears. Doctors later noted bilateral clavicular fractures, a skull fracture, swelling to the fontanelle area, bilateral blown pupils, and bilateral eye hemorrhages. These injuries were described as consistent with severe trauma rather than accidental causes, and court documents state they are believed to have resulted from physical abuse.

Investigators said the victim’s mother left her children—a 4-month-old, a 3-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl—in Savoy’s care while she left for work earlier that morning. She later told investigators she became concerned when Savoy called her several times, telling her that something was wrong with the victim. She reported that during one video call from Savoy’s phone, she observed the victim lying extremely pale and not appearing conscious. She told Savoy to call 911 and left work to return home.

When the victim’s mother arrived at the residence, she reportedly saw Savoy holding the victim up in the air before placing the victim on the ground to perform CPR. Once emergency responders took over medical care, the victim was transported to the hospital. A relative later drove Savoy and the victim’s mother to the hospital. During the drive, Savoy allegedly told the victim’s mother not to let the police take him to prison and stated that medical staff would find bruising on the victim’s shoulders from him picking her up.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother also described a prior incident about a week earlier in which Savoy told her the victim had fallen from the bed while both were asleep. The mother noticed a bruise on the victim’s hip, though it faded several days later. She also described the victim vomiting food the day after that incident.

Investigators wrote that the victim had no known preexisting medical conditions or injuries prior to November 23, 2025, and that the mother observed no bruising or injuries that morning when she fed and changed the victim before leaving for work.

According to the documents, Savoy refused to provide a statement to detectives after being transported to the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

A current booking Photo was requested and will be added to the article when it is received.

Savoy is formally charged with the following offenses:

• First-degree murder

• Second-degree murder

• Child abuse resulting in death

• First-degree child abuse causing severe physical injury

• First-degree assault

• Second-degree assault

• Second-degree child abuse

• Reckless endangerment

