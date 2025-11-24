Bernard Alfred Purdy, 68, of St. Mary’s City, Maryland, passed peacefully on November 17, 2025, at his residence.

Born on July 30, 1957, in Washington, D.C., Bernard was the beloved son of the late Murvin and Betty Purdy and the late Patricia Taylor, his cherished wife. He is survived by his sister, Lynda L. Purdy; daughters, Teresa “Reese” Taylor and Cara “Kat” Raley (Dustin); niece, Amanda Purdy-Harris (Doug); great-niece, Mercedes Forrest (Blake); aunt Sandra Ordile and many cousins and dear friends whom he considered family.

Bernie lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed scuba diving, attending rock concerts, fishing, oystering, and entertaining his family and friends with his famous Chicken Dance—moves he first learned as a young square dancer with the Oxon Hillbillies. A lifelong carpenter, he worked alongside his father building many beautiful custom homes throughout the metropolitan area. He was a proud member of The Whiskey Drinking Bunch from D.C. and attended their annual fishing trips to the Outer Banks for over 50 years, never missing a single trip.

After retiring, he continued his love of the water as a waterman in the family’s seafood business, and each holiday season he enjoyed selling Christmas trees around Lexington Park.

A Celebration of Bernard’s Life will be conducted by the Reverend Charity Humm on Tuesday, November 25th, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Mary’s City. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery, with a reception afterward in the Parish Hall.

Bernard will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Contributions may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.