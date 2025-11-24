Alice Marie Allen was born on November 12, 1940, in the Medley’s Neck area of Leonardtown, Maryland. A proud native of St. Mary’s County, she grew up in a lively and loving home as the sixth of eleven children born to John and Helen R. Curtis. On the morning of November 21, 2025.

Alice transitioned peacefully, held gently in God’s grace. Alice graduated from Banneker High School in Loveville, Maryland. Throughout her life, she carried the values of hard work, kindness, and creativity—traits deeply rooted in her upbringing. Alice married twice, and from those unions she was blessed with four children: Connie Porter, Alvin Porter, Shirley Smith, and Allen Porter, her children were her greatest pride, and she dedicated her life to loving and supporting them. Alice wore many hats in life, each reflecting her generous spirit. She worked as a domestic engineer and shared her talents with anyone who needed them. Whether she was arranging flowers, decorating a home, preparing a family meal, or sharing a recipe from her favorite cooking show,

Alice infused every task with joy and care. Her curiosity and creativity led her to become a trained mixologist, working at Jolly Gents, and later at Mister Donuts, where her warm presence touched many. She also enjoyed art—coloring, drawing, and expressing herself in simple but meaningful ways.

Alice had a heart for children. She served as a bus assistant for St. Mary’s County, working closely with disabled students and offering patience, encouragement, and compassion. One of the roles closest to her heart was serving as caretaker for her mother, Helen R. Curtis—a responsibility she embraced with deep love and honor.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen R. Curtis; her siblings Mary H. Holley, Margaret A. Rufus, Evelyn Curtis, John Vincent Curtis, Joseph Mason Curtis, John Henry Curtis Jr., and Paul E. Curtis; and her granddaughter, Sophia Asencio-Porter.

She leaves to cherish her memory her siblings Francis Adele Diggs, Mary Allen-Rochester, Helen R. Wilson, and John Calvert Curtis; her children; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will forever hold her in their hearts.

Alice’s life was a testament to love, resilience, and service. Her legacy lives on in the people she nurtured, the homes she brightened, and the many lives she touched. She will be deeply missed, yet her memory and her spirit will continue to guide and inspire those who knew and loved her.

