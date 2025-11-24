Elizabeth Ann “Betti” Murphy, 86, of Edgewater, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on July 26, 1939, in Hughesville, Maryland, Betti was the daughter of the late William and Pauline Norris. She spent her childhood exploring the outdoors and sharing countless cherished moments with her two brothers and two sisters.

After graduating from high school, Betti met and married Joseph Murphy, with whom she built a warm and lively home. Together they raised five daughters, the center of her world and the source of her greatest joy.

Betti devoted many years of service to the State of Maryland as a property tax clerk, retiring in 2004. Outside of work, she embraced hobbies that reflected her creativity and patience—puzzles, ceramics, and scrapbooking were among her favorite ways to spend time. Above all, she treasured her growing family, finding immense pride in her ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Betti is survived by her beloved daughters Debra Brown (Kelly), Kimberly Darden (David), Beverly JoAnn Worman (Rob), Jennifer Hilliard (John), and Mary Jeanne Armstrong (Kevin); her sisters Mary Catherine Goode and Esther Marie Sherwell; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Murphy and her fiancé William Lightfritz, as well as her brothers William George Norris and Francis Henry Norris.

A Life Celebration will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, located at 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betti’s name to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.