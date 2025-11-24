In Loving Memory of Wanda Noel… In Loving Memory of Wanda Noel…

Its with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wanda B. Noel, a most beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, and friend who, left us peacefully on Saturday Nov 15, 2025. at the age of 71.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Steven E. Noel, her brother Robert J. Link (Butch), daughter Crystol Stallings, two sons Eric Noel and Scott Noel. She was a grandmother of 6 and was blessed with 4 great grandchildren. Wanda lit up each and every room she walked into. The beautiful light in everyone’s lives. Wanda lived a life full of kindness, strength and love, and her absence leaves an unfillable void to all who were lucky enough to know her.

Throughout her life, Wanda exemplified grace, patience, and a quiet wisdom that helped guide her loved ones through both good times and bad. Whether it was a listening ear, a warm embrace, or her thoughtful, non-judgmental advice, she was a pillar of support for her family and friends.

Wanda absolutely loved to travel! She and Steve were fortunate enough to spend a lot of time together traveling the world. They both knew how lucky they were to have one another. Wanda loved spending time with family, cooking a dinner that should have taken 4 hours to cook, she knocked it out in 30 minutes. She loved baking on holidays, and her favorite holiday was always Christmas.

Her services will be on Saturday November 22, 2025 at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings Maryland. Viewing starts at 12:00 Noon, funeral to begin 1:00 P.M.

Though Wanda has left us , her legacy of love, kindness and thoughtfulness will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will FOREVER remain in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Wanda’s memory to the American Lung Association.