Pilar Jeannette Pages, 74, of Owings, Maryland, passed away on November 15, 2025, at her home with her family beside her. She was born on July 19, 1951, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Rosa Mercedes (Lopez) and Jaime G. Pages. She moved to the United States in 1978, making New Jersey her new home. In 1982 she married Godofredo Ochoa, and in 2004 they moved to Florida. After Godofredo’s passing in 2009, Pilar remained ever devoted to her family as a Navy mom, moving alongside her daughter wherever her assignments took them. As a home health aide, a certified nurse assistant, and a cosmetologist, Pilar had a flair for helping others feel better and look their best. She enjoyed shopping and enjoying good food. She was an excellent cook out of necessity, and an even better baker out of love. Nothing brought her more joy than spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Pilar is survived by her daughter Janet Tattiana Rojas (Mario), grandchildren Tatiana, Mikayla, and Sebastian; brothers Santiago, Ricardo, and Javier Pages; nieces Vicky, Erica, and Jessica Pages, and Teneka Villanueva; nephews Jaime, and Michael Pages, and sister-in-law Sonia Pages. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Godofredo Ochoa; parents Jaime and Rosa Pages; brother Hugo Pages, and niece Rosario Rimi.

Visitation Friday, November 21, 2025

6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736

7:00 P.M.

