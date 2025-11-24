Heather Orcutt Rickard, 49, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Lothian, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on November 17, 2025. Born on March 21, 1976, in Annapolis, MD, she was the beloved daughter of Jackie and Maurice Fowler.

Heather’s life was defined by compassion, dedication, and faith. She graduated from Calverton High School in 1994 and continued her education at Greensboro College, where she graduated in 1998. Guided by a deep commitment to helping others, she devoted her professional life to serving as a Child Advocate—work that reflected her generous spirit and her unwavering desire to support those in need.

On May 20, 2006, Heather married the love of her life, Les Rickard, in Thomasville, NC. Together, they built a beautiful family and shared a bond marked by loyalty, love, and mutual devotion. She was a cherished wife and a proud, loving mother to Riley Orcutt, Tucker Rickard, and Anna Rickard, who were the center of her world.

A woman of strong faith, Heather was a devoted member of Libertad Baptist Church. Her kindness, warmth, and steadfast dedication to her family, church, and community will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Heather is survived by her parents, Jackie and Maurice Fowler; her husband, Les Rickard; her children, Riley Orcutt, Tucker Rickard, and Anna Rickard; and her siblings, Rusty Fowler (Trish), Jamie Fowler (Carmen), and Matthew Fowler (Morgan). She is also remembered by extended family members, friends, and the many lives she touched through her advocacy and friendship.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 23, 2025, from 2–5 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mark Barnhart of Libertad Baptist Church and Pastor Robert Mayes of First Baptist Church of Deale officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Heather’s legacy of kindness, service, and love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family is encouraging friends to wear Heather’s favorite color purple to the visitation and / or service.