Matthew Anthony Wolf, “Matt”, 42 of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away November 17. 2025 at his home. Matt was born on November 18, 1982, in Westminster, MD to the late Robert A. Wolf and Elaine Marie Wolf. He graduated from Patuxent High School and after high school he worked as a carpenter. Matt became an amazing carpenter who built personalized home additions, decks, bird houses and many other items. He was an avid Steelers fan, and he loved his family and animals very much.

Matt is survived by his mother, Elaine Marie Wolf, children Sydney Rose, Kobe Matthew, and Kaylee Ann Wolf. He is also survived by his sisters, Melissa Ann and Lindsay Marie Wolf. He was predeceased by a brother Timmothy Patrick Wolf.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday December 3, 2025, at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD from 1-4 PM.