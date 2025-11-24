Irene Williams, 74, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on November 18, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. She displayed incredible strength, faith and grace, inspiring all who knew and encountered her.

Irene was born on December 20, 1950 to Henry and Irene Ashworth in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Her childhood was shaped, in large part, by her father’s job with IBM, which required the family – including older brother, Skip, and younger sister, Joyce – to move to a new state every one to three years. Beginning in 1957, the family moved to New York and later lived in Maine, Louisiana, Michigan, Alabama, and Texas, before settling in Oklahoma in 1967.

After graduating from Mount St. Mary High School in 1969, Irene went on to study special education at Oklahoma University. She moved to Maryland in 1974, where she later earned a master’s degree in language resources from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Irene was a passionate, dedicated and exemplary teacher for over 40 years. She taught special education for the first half of her career at: Orchard Park in Oklahoma and Green Holly and Appeal Elementary in Maryland. The latter half was spent as an 8th grade language arts teacher, ultimately retiring from Plum Point Middle in Huntingtown, MD. Irene loved teaching and spent countless hours outside the classroom helping her students, the schools and the community. She nurtured the potential in every student with determination, understanding and respect, especially those most in need.

After retirement, Irene continued to give and help others, volunteering at local schools and her church, St. John Vianney. She also enjoyed planning and taking family trips, most notably to Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, D.C., Florida, various arts & craft shows and anywhere near the water. A few (more) of her favorite things are: four seasons, especially autumn; trees; celebrating & decorating for holidays; Hallmark anything; animals, especially dogs; putting together care packages & gift giving; hosting & cooking; attending church; museums; learning new words; watching Ravens & OU football; spending quality time with her grandkids.

Above all, Irene was a devoted, beloved and respected mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and parishioner. She strived to live by her own words, “When I make a commitment, I honor it.” Her legacy is one of integrity, generosity, work ethic, inclusion, faith and unconditional love.

Irene will be lovingly remembered by son Mattison Williams; daughter, Regina Razon and husband, Kevin; Anthony Williams and wife, Jessica; grandsons, Nathan and Landon Williams; granddaughters, Penelope and Juniper Razon; grand dog, Poppy; as well as countless relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 29, 2025, followed by the funeral service at 11 am, at 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Irene’s honor, to one of the following charities: Little Sisters of the Poor, Pets with Disabilities, or Hospice of the Chesapeake.