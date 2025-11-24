William Robert “Billy” Lauer, 86,

William Robert “Billy” Lauer, age 86 of Alton, Missouri, born August 16, 1939 in Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away November 20, 2025 at Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains, MO. Billy was raised in Calvert County and was employed as a carpenter during his working years. He and his wife Grace had lived in Owings until moving to Alton, Missouri where they lived for the past 11 years. In his leisure time Billy enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching baseball and football games.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Grace Buckmaster Lauer, a special cousin Cathy Myers, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends, and his dog Mitchie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Lauer and Mary Stallings Lauer, his brothers Alexander and Russell Lauer, and sisters Marie Russell and Doris Lehnert.

Friends and family will be received on Friday November 28, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD, where funeral services will be Saturday November 29, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Emmanuel U.M. Church Cemetery, Huntingtown, Maryland.

Visitation Friday, November 28, 2025

2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions Visitation Friday, November 28, 2025

6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions Services Saturday, November 29, 2025

11:00 A.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions Interment

Emmanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery

1250 Emmanuel Church Road Huntingtown, MD 20639 Get Directions