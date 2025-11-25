Free Uber Rides and Safe Rides Return as SAO Launches 5th Annual Drive Sober Initiative

The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is proud to launch its fifth annual “Drive Sober” initiative, renewing its commitment to raising awareness about the serious dangers of impaired driving and helping community members make safe, responsible choices.

The campaign will run throughout the holiday season — November 24, 2025, through January 1, 2026 — historically one of the most dangerous periods on the road due to alcohol-impaired driving.

As in previous years, the SAO will provide free and discounted rideshare options to help prevent impaired driving. On Wednesday, November 26, 2025 (Thanksgiving Eve) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, adults aged 21 and older can download the Uber app and redeem the SAO’s promotional code for up to $15 off a ride within Charles County.

The code will be posted on the official Drive Sober webpage www.saodrivesober.com.

An additional Uber code will be offered on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 (New Year’s Eve), available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on January 1, 2026. Quantities for both Uber promotions are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Throughout the initiative, the SAO will also distribute rideshare gift cards, nonalcoholic drink vouchers, and keychain breathalyzers to encourage safe decision-making.

This year, the SAO has expanded its outreach through partnerships with local liquor stores and restaurants, where specially designed drink coasters, featuring the message “The Key to a Safe Night? You.” and a QR code to the Drive Sober webpage, will be provided to customers.

Additionally, the SAO will feature its seasonal safety billboard, depicting State’s Attorney Tony Covington urging motorists to “Drive Sober. Make it home for the holidays.”

The SAO and our community partners want to see you enjoy the holidays responsibly. Designated drivers (16 years old and over) can redeem ONE free* non-alcoholic drink with our Drive Sober voucher* at the below locations until January 1, 2026.

Apehangers The Charles Foster’s Grille The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille Il Gusto Ristorante Kaow Thai La Tolteca Ledo Pizza Outback Steakhouse The Prime Street Grille The RAD House Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Buffalo Wild Wings Crab Boat Fiesta Cancun Bar & Grill Foster’s Grille Kobe Bar & Grill​ Society Hookah Lounge Szechuan Garden Restaurant TGI Fridays World Class Billiard Room Thai Palace Captain John’s Crab House Scuttlebutt Restaurant & Marina Bubba’s Place Martini’s Lounge​ Mexico Restaurant Rucci’s Italian Kitchen & Grille

More information on Drive Sober materials, impaired driving prevention, and community resources can be found at www.saodrivesober.com.

