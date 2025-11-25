20-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Saturday evening. The deceased pedestrian is 20-year-old Zahria Jackson of Fort Washington.

On November 22, 2025, at approximately 8:05 pm, officers responded to the 6900 block of Oxon Hill Road for a collision involving a pedestrian. Officers located the victim in the roadway suffering from trauma. She died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jackson was in the roadway when she was struck by the driver.

The involved driver remained on the scene and was not injured. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0065342.