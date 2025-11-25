All Aboard the Holiday Fun Express! Join Santa & Mrs. Claus for a Festive Storytime at the USCT Interpretive Center

Experience the magic of the season with our Museum Division! Families are invited to don their coziest Christmas jammies or festive holiday outfits and head to the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., for a joyful holiday Open House you won’t want to miss!

This special event will feature:

Gather ‘round for two special readings of the beloved holiday classic, The Polar Express at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Children and parents alike are encouraged to wear their pajamas to truly capture the spirit of the story! Santa & Mrs. Claus: Meet the jolliest duo of the season – don’t forget to smile and capture the perfect holiday card moment.

Enjoy delicious cookies and refreshments. Festive Fun for All Ages: Holiday coloring activities will be provided, and guests are encouraged to explore the fascinating exhibits at the interpretive center while there.

The open house will take place at the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center, located at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park.

This free event is brought to you by St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division and the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums. Mark your calendars and join us for this heartwarming celebration filled with holiday spirit, family fun, and a little Santa magic!

Our amazing museums offer holiday fun and local shopping all season long! Learn more: https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/pio/docs/2025-199NewsReleaseMuseumHolidayEvents.pdf.

For more information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, following our museums on Facebook at:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center: Facebook.com/USCTCenter

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River.

These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets.

For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.