Nominations Sought for 2025 Sustainability Awards

The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (CoE) is seeking nominations for the 2025 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s County organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve our local environment.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools, restaurants, businesses, non-profits, farms or agricultural organizations, and even individuals or a household that has demonstrated environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative or best practices and/or pollution prevention. Nominees for the 2025 calendar year should demonstrate an impressive commitment to improving local environmental impacts.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to any business or organization based within St Mary’s County and County residents that have demonstrated outstanding efforts to improve the environment. Recognition may be granted for voluntary initiatives, projects, or for efforts exceeding regulatory requirements within the 2025 calendar year (January through December 2025).

Sustainability Award Winners in recent years include:

Southern Maryland Sierra Club

Environmental Division of the Department of Public Works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Southern Maryland Resource Conservation & Development (RC&D)

Father Andrew White, S.J. School

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School

Master Gardeners (UMD Extension)

Bay Fibers Studio

Enso Kitchen

Nomination forms are due by 5 p.m. on February 28, 2026. Submit nominations online at https://forms.gle/Rbhg2vpzh5HC4JQt5 or via email to [email protected].

For more information on the Commission on the Environment, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/COE or www.Facebook.com/GreenInStMarys.