Maryland Transit Administration Announces Delivery of Final Light Rail Vehicle for Purple Line Project

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announces a major milestone in the advancement of the Purple Line project – the arrival of the 28th and final light rail vehicle (LRV) to the state of Maryland.

Arriving ahead of schedule, the vehicle delivery marks a significant step in the overall progress of the project and will enhance the project team’s ability to advance comprehensive testing and commissioning activities across the full alignment.

“This milestone underscores the tremendous progress the Purple Line has made in 2025,” said Purple Line Senior Project Director, Ray Biggs II. “Every milestone we reach brings us closer to delivering a more accessible and better-connected region.”

The final vehicle delivery on November 19 completes the project’s full order of 28 state-of-the-art vehicles. At 142-feet long, the light rail vehicles are one of the longest in the United States, with capacity for 430 passengers and seating for 80. The LRVs can accommodate up to eight wheelchairs and have 8 bike racks to support first- and last-mile connections.

The Purple Line LRVs were built by CAF, a Spain-based railcar manufacturer, and assembled in Elmira, New York. Once delivered, each LRV undergoes an extensive commissioning and testing process.

The Purple Line is now 84.6% complete with more than 148,000 of 193,100 feet of track laid overall, bringing rail progress to 76.6%. All rail in Prince George’s County is installed. For more information about the vehicles and the Purple Line project, as well as the latest construction updates, road closures and detours, purplelinemd.com

Watch the video celebrating the 28th LRV delivery on YouTube here.