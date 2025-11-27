One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Pole, Causing Fire and Power Outage in Park Hall

On Thursday, November 27, 2025, at approximately 12:11 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Janeen Lane in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole with live wires down on the vehicle with the operator still inside.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm a pickup truck into a pole with the adult male operator still inside the vehicle, with live wires on the vehicles actively spreading fires in the ditch.

Deputies removed the operator from the vehicle and utilized multiple fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of firefighters, EMS, and SMECO workers.

The adult male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

SMECO worked on the scene for hours to replace the broken utility pole, damaged property and restore power to the 600+ residents.

Police are investigating the collision as impaired driving was a possible contributing factor.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

