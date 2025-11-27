Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving After Striking Curb in Lexington Park

On Thursday, November 27, 2025, at approximately 3:05 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported a single vehicle on the median with unknown injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle had struck a curb in the area of Three Notch Road and Exploration Drive and found the female operator reporting no injuries, deputies placed all fire and EMS crews in service prior to their arrival.

Deputies performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) on the scene and found the operator was impaired, and placed her into custody a short time later.

Updates will be provided as charges become available.

