Four Injured After Head-on Collision in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Hollywood Road and Leonards Grant Parkway in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Firefighters from Second District, Leonardtown, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department were quickly on the scene within seconds of dispatch to report a two-vehicle head-on collision with four patients for checkup and no entrapment.

Leonardtown VFD quickly responded with 8 firefighters on Engine 11, Squad 1, and Chief 1.

The operator of the white sedan was transported with minor injuries. Two occupants in the SUV, one adult female and one juvenile female were evaluated and transported with injuries. The operator of the SUV, a 17-year-old female, was consulted for a possible flyout. However, the patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

