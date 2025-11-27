Student Charged After Assaulting Maurice McDonough High School Teacher

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, a school resource officer at Maurice McDonough High School responded to an incident in a classroom.

An investigation revealed that a student, age 15, intentionally struck a teacher in the back of the head with a laptop as class was dismissing.

The incident occurred after the teacher questioned the student about his absence from class. The teacher received treatment from the school nurse.

The SRO continued the investigation and on November 25, in accordance with Maryland law, the student was charged as a juvenile with assault and also faces consequences from Charles County Public Schools under the student code of conduct.