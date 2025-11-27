Man Flown to Trauma Center After Violent Assault in California; One Suspect Arrested and Firearm Recovered

On Monday, November 24, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of North Patuxent Beach Road and Patuxent Beach Road in California, St. Mary’s County, for a reported assault.

According to court documents. Deputies made contact with a male victim who claimed he had been violently attacked inside a nearby residence.

Statements given to law enforcement, the victim reported that while staying at the home located on the 23800 block of North Patuxent Beach Road, he was “jumped” by two individuals he knew personally.

The suspects, identified by the victim as Shamal Weems and George Young, allegedly carried firearms and “pistol-whipped” him during the assault. The victim also reported being kicked in the face during the incident.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment of head injuries, which deputies noted were consistent with the account of the assault.

In a follow-up interview at the hospital, the victim told deputies he had been staying at the residence for several days and using cocaine. He claimed that during this time, the suspects accused him of stealing cocaine, leading to the assault.

The victim recalled seeing a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo typically parked at the residence and mentioned one of the weapons used in the assault appeared to be a black pistol.

Deputies later returned to the residence as part of their investigation. While maintaining visual surveillance, they observed Shamal Ulysses Weems, age 49, discarding a bag of trash near the side of the home. Deputies made contact with Weems and detained him at the scene.

After being read his Miranda rights, Weems requested legal counsel. Investigators then secured and executed a search and seizure warrant at the property.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies observed suspected blood found on the living room floor, and on the stairs leading into the residence.

A 9mm un-serialized Polymer 80 handgun was located in the attic. While there was no round in the chamber, the firearm contained a loaded magazine.

A background check revealed that Weems is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for second-degree assault in December, 2015.

The investigation remains ongoing and further updates will be provided when the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office releases them. No mugshot was available.