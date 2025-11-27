Charles County Department of Health Issues Second Rabies Alert After More Raccoon’s Test Positive for Virus

The Charles County Department of Health is alerting all citizens and visitors of another rabies case identified in La Plata, MD. One raccoon tested POSITIVE for rabies on November 20, 2025, in the vicinity of Oriole Lane in La Plata. Another raccoon tested POSITIVE for rabies on November 25, 2025 on Cornwall Drive in La Plata.

We urge everyone to avoid contact with wildlife and unknown animals. Rabies is a disease of animals and people. The virus is spread through the saliva of a rabid animal. Usually this occurs when a rabid animal bites or scratches another person or animal. However, secondary exposure can occur from saliva on the coat or fur of an animal that was exposed to a rabid animal.

The virus can get into the body through open cuts or wounds, or through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Domesticated animals like dogs, cats, and ferrets can get rabies from wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats, etc. Getting your pets vaccinated against rabies will prevent them from getting infected with rabies. Livestock may also be infected with rabies. You should contact your veterinarian for rabies information and vaccination for livestock. It is important to teach your children to stay away from wild and unknown animals.

A current rabies vaccination for your pet is vital. Please contact your local vet for an updated vaccine for your pets. You may also contact Charles County Animal Care Center 301-932-1713 for any updated clinics that are scheduled throughout the Tri-County area.

Petco, Banfield and Tractor Supply are additional options that provide clinics.