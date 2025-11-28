Public Invited to Learn About Possible Rural Legacy Area Expansion in Calvert County

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites residents to a public meeting on Thursday, Dec.11, to learn about a possible expansion of Maryland’s Rural Legacy Areas (RLAs) in the mid-eastern area of Calvert County. The state-run program seeks to permanently preserve large, rural, contiguous tracts of land for environmental and agricultural protection.

Property owners within RLAs may voluntarily sell conservation easements to the state. County staff will also review additional land preservation programs available in Calvert County.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Calvert County Administration Building, located at 150 Main St., Prince Frederick.

For more information on preservation options, including the Rural Legacy program, visit the Calvert County Land Preservation webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/LandPreservation. An interactive map will soon be available to allow landowners to view their property in relation to potential RLA expansion areas.

Those who cannot attend may send letters of support, opposition or questions to [email protected].

