15-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Theft, Police Recover Loaded Firearm

On Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle Drive in Waldorf, for the report of a theft that just occurred inside a business.

Officers located the subject inside a different store and while attempting to arrest the suspect, he resisted but was taken into custody without further incident. Stolen property and a loaded handgun were recovered from the suspect, age 15.

In accordance with MD law, the juvenile was charged on a juvenile offense report with theft, weapons law violations and assault. The juvenile was released by the Department of Juvenile Services on electronic monitoring to a parent.