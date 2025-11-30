Waldorf Man Arrested in California, MD After Mental Health Crisis; Faces Trespassing, Weapons Charges

Isaiah Lynn Washington, 29, of Waldorf, was arrested on November 30, 2025, following a 911 call placed by his mother during a mental health crisis at a residence on Goldenrod Drive in California, Maryland. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested Washington after confirming he had multiple active criminal cases.

According to the 911 caller, Washington had a history of violence and was banging on her bedroom door trying to force her to come out. While en route, deputies learned Washington was a wanted person. He was taken into custody without incident.

Washington is already facing charges from three separate incidents in October 2025 — all of which occurred at the Walmart store located on Miramar Way in California, MD.

Summary of Prior Cases:

October 8, 2025: Washington was served a no-trespassing notice by Deputy J. Ogas at Walmart, formally barring him from the property.

October 16, 2025: Washington allegedly entered the Walmart again. Although he left before officers arrived, surveillance footage confirmed his identity. He was later issued a criminal summons for trespassing.

October 19, 2025: Walmart staff reported that Washington was again inside the store. Officers identified him on surveillance footage wearing similar clothing to an individual observed walking away from the area. Washington could not be located that day but was charged with trespassing.

October 21, 2025: Washington was located inside the Walmart. When confronted, he allegedly attempted to flee but was detained. Deputies found a ten-inch fixed-blade kitchen knife in his pocket. It had a six-inch blade and was not in a sheath. Washington told officers he was “just inside the store to use the bathroom,” but admitted to being on the property. Due to his repeated violations and possession of a concealed knife, he was placed under arrest.

