Police Investigating 79-Year-Old Accokeek Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Walter Puma of Accokeek.

On November 26, 2025, at approximately 5:15 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Bryan Point Road for a collision involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, they located Mr. Puma in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was transported to the hospital, where he died shortly thereafter. The driver involved remained at the scene and was not injured.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver was traveling westbound on Bryan Point Road near the intersection of Biddle Lane when, for reasons currently under investigation, he struck Mr. Puma, who was walking in the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0066056.