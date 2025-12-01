PG County Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Waiting List Opens for First Time in Over 10 Years

The Housing Authority of Prince George’s County (HAPGC) announced that, for the first time since 2015, preliminary applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) waiting list will open on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 12:01 A.M. EST and close on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 11:59 P.M. EST. Preliminary applications will only be accepted online at: mypgc.us/hcv.

The HCVP, also widely known as “Section 8”, is a “tenant-based” voucher program that provides tenants the opportunity to live where they choose, and the HAPGC pays a portion of the rent for eligible individuals and families. All interested persons may apply during the open period; however, submission of a preliminary application doesn’t guarantee placement on the waitlist.

A lottery system will be used to randomly select 5000 applicants, with the exception of current Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program participants, who will automatically be selected and added to the waiting list.

Pre-applications will be available in up to 103 languages. Applicants in need of assistance in applying are encouraged to visit the following locations where HAPGC team members will be on-site to provide assistance during the indicated times:

Prince George’s County Memorial Library Oxon Hill Branch (6200 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20784) from 12:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex (8001 Sheriff Road, Landover, MD 20785) from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Prince George’s County Memorial Library Laurel Branch (507 7th Street, Laurel, MD 20707) from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Applicants requiring reasonable accommodations to apply for the waitlist are asked to contact HAPGC by calling 301-883-5501 at least 24 hours in advance.

Beware of scam activity: The Housing Authority of Prince George’s County will never charge a fee to submit a preliminary application or to be placed on the waitlist. Please report any suspicious activity to our office immediately. Learn more about the HAPGC at: ha.mypgc.us.