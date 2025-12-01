State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County Introduces New “Chronic Absenteeism Termination” (CAT) Program for Chronically Absent Students

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, is proud to announce a new partnership with Charles County Public Schools and Stella’s Girls Inc. to launch the Chronic Absenteeism Termination (CAT) Program. The incentive-based initiative is designed to help students at risk of chronic truancy attend school more consistently.

The pilot program, which launched this month at Glymont Middle School in Indian Head, Maryland, will run for 10 weeks. Throughout the program, participating students will meet regularly with their assigned CAT team, including a facilitator, pupil personnel worker, site coordinator, counselors, mentors, and other school personnel, to address barriers to attendance in a supportive, judgment-free environment.

Together, students and their CAT team will set attainable goals each week and work collaboratively to achieve them.

Regular school attendance is fundamental to a child’s academic development, emotional wellbeing, and long-term success. The CAT Program seeks to not only motivate students but also strengthen the partnership between families, schools, and the broader community. By addressing absenteeism early, the program aims to reduce the need for legal intervention, promote accountability, and provide the support necessary for students to thrive.

Through this effort, the State’s Attorney’s Office, Charles County Public Schools, and Stella’s Girls Inc. reaffirm their shared commitment to keeping children in school and on the path to achievement.

