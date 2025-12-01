SMADC Seeks Southern Maryland School System Partner for USDA Farm-to-School Grant Pilot

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a Division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is calling for letters of participation from one of the five Southern Maryland county school systems to join a new 24-month pilot program aimed at streamlining local food sourcing for school meals, with submissions due by 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2025.

The initiative, titled “From Field to Fork: Strengthening Farmer–School Partnerships,” is funded through the USDA’s Patrick Leahy Farm-to-School Grant Program and seeks to eliminate operational barriers that hinder school Child Nutrition Programs from buying fresh, local produce from area farmers. SMADC, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, will submit the full grant application to the USDA on Dec. 5, apologizing for the tight turnaround but emphasizing the need for swift commitments.

The project targets critical supply chain issues, including inadequate infrastructure, complex procurement processes and challenges in aggregating and distributing local foods. It will provide funding for specialized staffing to create a simplified, compliant procurement model, along with upgrades to farmer production, aggregation and distribution systems. The goal is a more efficient local food supply chain that boosts farm-to-school meals, improves child nutrition and supports regional agriculture economically.

Eligible partners must be Child Nutrition Program administrators in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Anne Arundel or Prince George’s counties — the five Southern Maryland jurisdictions. The selected county will serve as a replicable pilot, committing staff and facilities to test the new model, document outcomes and facilitate scaling to other counties.



Selection criteria include demonstrated logistical and infrastructure needs matching the project’s focus, a strong commitment to increasing local food purchases, and dedication to full pilot implementation with metrics for replication.

The partnership letter must outline overall project support, the partner’s role and responsibilities, commitment through the 24-month performance period (July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028), relevant experience, and evidence of community partnerships or matching funds.

The estimated grant budget is $125,000, including a match from SMADC. Interested organizations should submit questions and letters to [email protected] by the deadline.

Find Template letter of support here: https://smadc.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Template-Letter-of-Support-USDA-Farm-to-School-Grant-11.26.25.doc

Find USDA Farm to School Grant Application Here: https://smadc.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Farm-to-School-Grant-SMADC-v.11-26-2025.doc

SMADC, based at 15045 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville, can be reached at 240-528-8850 for more information.

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland dedicated to supporting agricultural viability and economic development in the region.

For more information, contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission at [email protected]