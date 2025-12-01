Santa Claus to Spread Cheer Over Southern Maryland on December 9th, 2025, Courtesy of the U.S. Navy

Southern Maryland residents young and old should look skyward on Tuesday, Dec. 9, between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. ET as Adm. Saint Nicholas takes to the air on his annual holiday readiness flight.

Locals can catch a glimpse of Nicholas — flying under his seasonal call sign “Claus” — as he lifts off in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, accompanied by his team of elves and holiday specialists from NAWCAD’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21.

“Global toy delivery requires precision planning and a touch of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance magic,” said Claus during a briefing with HX-21’s rotary wing pilots and crew. “Thanks to the skilled aviation pros at NAWCAD, we’ve fine-tuned the sleigh plan for Christmas Eve.”

Claus and the HX-21 crew will spread holiday cheer over the following regional locations:

10 to 10:30 a.m.

NAS Patuxent River Child Development Center NAS Patuxent River Golf Clubhouse Driftwood Beach Patuxent Elementary School Dowell Elementary School Solomons Island Pier

10:30 to 11 a.m.

Hollywood Elementary School Saint John’s School Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School Benjamin Banneker Elementary School Leonardtown Elementary School Leonardtown Wharf

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Leonardtown Middle School Southpoint Church Evergreen Elementary School Kennedy Krieger School Town Creek Elementary School Green Holly Elementary School Esperanza Middle School Greenview Knolls Elementary School Lexington Park Elementary School

11:30 to 12 p.m.

George Washington Carver Elementary School Chesapeake Charter Public School Little Flower School Bay Montessori School Park Hall Elementary School Spring Ridge Middle School

12 to 12:15 p.m.

St. Michael’s School Ridge Elementary School

Children are reminded to stay on their best behavior as Claus makes final checks to his lists ahead of the big night.

With Rudolph and the reindeer crew resting up for their holiday flight, inclement weather conditions may shift Claus’ mission to Dec. 10 or Dec. 16 at the same time. For the latest updates, follow the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.