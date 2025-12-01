Emily Ramos Hosmer, 72, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on November 21, 2025 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C., with her loving husband at her side.

She was born on July 16, 1953 in the Philippines to the late Jose Odiamar Partos and Restituta Ollete Partos.

On January 29, 1979 Emily married the love of her life, Leslie E. Hosmer in the Philippines, and travelled with him during his Navy career. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage. In 1985 the Navy brought her family to St. Mary’s County and shortly thereafter opened her restaurant, Emily’s Oriental Express in Great Mills, MD. Emily operated her restaurant for the next 18 years before her retirement in 2005. She was a passionate and gifted chef who enjoyed talking to her many customers about her Filipino heritage, telling stories about her family, and especially sharing her delicious lumpia! Emily made so many connections through her food, that even 20 years after closing her business, customers still recognized her and would tell her how much they had enjoyed her food. Later in life, she focused primarily on growing fresh ingredients from her bountiful gardens. In fact, Emily grew such volumes of quality produce that she would regularly sell part of her harvest to others from around the tri-county area!

As a passionate person, Emily had many strong interests throughout her life. She loved living on the water, where she could enjoy the beautiful views and routinely catch crabs from her pier. She loved travelling, and though at a young age Emily never thought she would get the chance to travel, she ended up traveling much of the world and loving every moment. She and Leslie continued to travel after their retirements, and visited over 30 countries. Her last trip was home to the Philippines in June, when she took her two granddaughters, Alexis and Kaleigh, and they had an absolutely wonderful time with her.

In addition to her beloved husband, Emily is survived by her children: Jennifer Allshouse (Ryan) Stephen Hosmer, Roland Ollete, Daniel Ramos, Joel Ramos, Evelyn Ramos Serrado, and Cecil Apilan Benito (Elvin); her sister, Marilyn Remoquillo, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Antonio Partos, Emanuel Partos, and Aileen Molina.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 5, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; with prayers held at 6:00 p.m. by Reverend Chip Luckett, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 12:00 p.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ben Garcia at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Emily’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Wayside, P.O. Box 97, Chaptico, MD 20621.

