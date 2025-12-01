Nicholas Ryan Karnbach, 38,

Nick Karnbach (38) passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on November 24th, 2025. Nick was born in Glens Falls, NY, where he laced up his first pair of ice hockey skates. He moved to Southern Maryland in 2001 and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2005. Afterward, he chose to attend Lebanon Valley College in southern Pennsylvania where he majored in biology and played hockey and golf (perhaps offering insight into why Happy Gilmore was one of his favorite movies!)

After college, Nick moved back to Southern Maryland to start working in the medical field. He then began dating the love of his life, Amie Elizabeth Bruce. In May of 2015, Nick and Amie married, and after graduating from Officer Development School, Nick began a 10-year career as a Medical Laboratory Officer in the US Navy – not surprising as the son of a highly decorated Sailor. His military career was fueled by his love of all things scientific, highlighted by his desire to help his patients, and capped off by his devotion to caring for his sailors.

He and Amie were fortunate to have lived in Jacksonville, Fl., Naples, Italy., Swansboro, NC, and Kensington, Md. Their four years in Italy was highlighted by extensive travel throughout the country, as well as most of Europe. Nick was intensely curious about all aspects of traveling and different cultures, loved searching out Caravaggio paintings throughout Italy, and endeavored to consume as much wine, cheese, and Neapolitan pizza as humanly possible.

To Nick, every beer was the best beer he ever had, the Eagles were the best football team, his beloved NY Rangers could do no wrong, and his life pursuit was making the perfect breakfast sandwich and adopting as many dogs as possible.

He completed his master’s degree in public health with a concentration in Community Mental Health. Most recently, he began classes at Arizona State University in pursuit of a Doctorate of Professional Practice in Regulatory and Clinical Research Management. Deceivingly brilliant, he knew he wanted a career in medical research and was so excited to find an educational path to his dream life.

Nick had a knack for making people laugh, encouraging them to live in the moment, and forget everything else. His infectious sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.

Nick leaves behind his parents, Karl and Cheryl Karnbach, grandmothers Margaret Pastorino and Pennie Davidson, and brother Noah Karnbach. Anyone who knew Nick’s love of cozying up on the couch with his pets knows that their certified Italian mutt, Ranger, and his best friend and Pit-mix, Mars, miss their man terribly.

A memorial service and Celebration of Nick’s Life will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on December 12, 2025 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with Words of Remembrance starting at 6:00pm. Nick will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Shriner’s Hospital in Springfield, MA.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.