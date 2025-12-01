On November 24, 2025, Peter Christian Lund, 94, of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully at home. Peter was born in Takoma Park, MD, on February 14, 1931, to the late Axel Peter Lund and Mary Evelyn (Marquis) Lund, and raised in Clinton, Maryland. He married the former Betty Louise Snyder of Clinton, Maryland, and raised three children there.

Peter was a Korean War Era Veteran, honorably serving in the US Navy as a “SeaBee”, an electrician in the construction battalion serving in foreign ports in Puerto Rico, Morocco, and Cuba. Later in life, he returned to federal service as a power plant electrician at the Pentagon heating plant. He is most well-known in Southern Maryland as a long-time small businessman throughout his lifetime, owning a Gulf service station in Clinton, a recreational vehicle dealership in Clinton, a truck cap business in Brandywine, and as a farmer’s market vendor selling fruits, vegetables, and flowers in Northern Virginia.

Peter was personable, kind, and generous, and always enjoyed sharing a joke and telling a story. He was devoted to his immediate and extended family and enjoyed spending time with a wide cadre of friends, especially roaming around his favorite places in Southern Maryland. He was an avid gardener, loyal baseball fan, and history buff, with his favorite topics being the Civil War, the Old West, Southern Maryland history, and genealogy. He was also very active in the American Legion most of his adult life, considering them his “second family”.

Peter is survived by his daughter (Anita) Louise Lund, grandsons Peter Arlan Kirk (Fay Reed) and Matthew Christian Lund (Julie Lund), and great-grandsons David Christian Lund and Caleb Christian Lund. He is also survived by his niece, Susan Queen (Jeff Morrill), and nephew James Queen (Kay Budner), as well as many cherished cousins.

Peter was predeceased by his parents as well as his beloved wife Betty Louise Snyder Lund, son Mark Christian Lund, and daughter Karen Christina Lund (Matthew Barton). He was also predeceased by his sister Evelyn Hansine Lund, and two sisters who died in childhood, Mary Beryl Lund and Nell Louise Lund.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on January 10, 2026, at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Parish-Baden, 13500 Baden Westwood Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601, with a reception to follow at American Legion Post #227 in Brandywine, Maryland.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #227.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.